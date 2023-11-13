Tel Aviv Police foil stabbing attack plot near Savidor train station

The prosecutor's office has submitted a statement on Monday, accusing them of attempted murder under circumstances of terrorism

Tel Aviv district police announced on Monday the successful thwarting of a potential stabbing attack near the Savidor train station, where two suspects from the northern Arab Israeli town Umm al-Fahm were arrested in possession of knives.

The incident occured on November 2, when Tel Aviv Police Station officers, engaged in heightened operational activity, noticed two individuals behaving suspiciously on Derech Namir Street at a crossroads in Tel Aviv.

Acting on their instincts, the police officers approached the suspects and initiated questioning about their activities in the area. A subsequent search revealed two knives on the bodies of the two suspects, both residents of Umm al-Fahm, leading to their immediate detention for further questioning.

Tel Aviv Police Tel Aviv district police announce the successful thwarting of a potential stabbing attack near the Savidor train station i nTel Aviv, Israel.

The investigation, overseen by the Central Unit of the Tel Aviv District and the Shin Bet, revealed that the suspects, aged 14 and identified as school students, had left their homes in Umm Al Fahm with school bags on the morning of the incident. Boarding a bus destined for Tel Aviv, each of them carried a knife in their school bag, allegedly with the intention of carrying out a stabbing attack against Israel soldiers.

According to the police, further details emerged during the investigation, indicating that the suspects disembarked the bus in the Derech Namir area. They proceeded to a location where they temporarily left their school bags, departed the scene, and then returned to retrieve the bags, arming themselves with the knives concealed within.

The two suspects have been transferred to the Tel Aviv Police Department for further investigation.

With the suspects' current detention, the prosecutor's office has submitted a statement on Monday, accusing them of attempted murder under circumstances of terrorism.