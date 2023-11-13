IDF outlines intense efforts to cripple Hamas forces since October 7 attacks

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the military has actively targeted terrorists at various levels within the organization

In a relentless pursuit to dismantle the command ranks and disrupt the brigades of the Hamas terrorist organization since the October 7 attacks, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has maintained an unwavering campaign against terrorists in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF's objective, according to a new statement from the army, is to inflict substantial damage on Hamas' hierarchical structure and its operational capabilities.

According to the IDF Spokesperson, the military has actively targeted terrorists at various levels within the organization, causing significant harm to its chain of command, junior command, combat capabilities, and intelligence resources.

Prior to the conflict, Hamas boasted around 30,000 terrorists in the Gaza Strip, organized into five regional brigades, 24 battalions, and approximately 140 companies, each possessing diverse military skills.

The IDF's ground forces, as outlined in the statement, have concentrated their efforts in the northern Gaza Strip, aiming to debilitate several battalions of the terrorist organization.

As a result, these battalions have suffered substantial damage to their operational competence, rendering the military structures of Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip non-functional.

IDF Spokesperson IDF in Gaza, November 13.

One of the severely impacted battalions, the IDF says, is the 'Shatti' battalion, operating under the Gaza City Brigade, responsible for the October 7 massacre. IDF activities have led to significant damage to its underground infrastructure, elimination of key commanders, and the death of around 200 terrorists.

Central strongholds within the battalion's sector are now under IDF control, including Shifa Hospital, which serves as Hamas' headquarters in the Gaza Strip.

IDF Spokesperson IDF Chief of Staff and head of Shin Bet deep in Gaza

Similarly, the 'Darg Tafah' battalion, under the Gaza City Brigade, has also faced substantial damage during the ongoing conflict.

The entire command echelon has been severely impacted, which the army says demonstrates the IDF's successful efforts in neutralizing critical elements of Hamas' military infrastructure.