IDF and Shin Bet eliminate high-ranking Hamas operatives in Gaza

The recent targeted strikes have resulted in the deaths of Yaakov Ashour and Khosl Muhammad Hamis Dababesh, along with several other senior Hamas operatives

In a joint operation, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet have successfully eliminated key figures within the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to a statement by the army, the recent targeted strikes have resulted in the deaths of Yaakov Ashour and Khosl Muhammad Hamis Dababesh, along with several other senior Hamas operatives.

Yaakov Ashour, identified as the head of the anti-tank system in the Khan Yunis Brigade, was targeted and eliminated by IDF fighter jets.

Ashour, who previously served as a battalion commander and later assumed a leadership role in the anti-tank formation, played a significant role in directing offensive operations against IDF forces.

Khosl Muhammad Hamis Dababesh, a senior Hamas terrorist, served in various capacities within the organization, including as the head of military intelligence.

Over the last two years, Dababesh held the position of secretary of the national relations portfolio in the Political Bureau and represented Hamas at gatherings of national and Islamic factions in the Gaza Strip. He was directly involved in orchestrating the 2002 attack on the settlement of Atzmona, resulting in the deaths of five Israelis.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit IDF takes over Hamas stronghold in Jabaliya, north Gaza

Additional terrorists killed in the targeted strikes include Tahsin Maslam, the commander of the combat assistance company responsible for special forces in Beit Lahia, Jahad Azzam, an investigative officer of Hamas military intelligence in Zeitoon, and Manir Harev, the head of the information system in the Rafah Brigade.