Regional partners such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, must be involved in deciding what the ‘day after’ looks like in Gaza

Gideon Sa'ar, Israeli Security cabinet member and former Minister of Justice spoke with i24NEWS on the latest war developments.

The interview covered a range of topics, but Sa'ar made it clear to emphasize that all efforts of the security cabinet are on the immediate at total elimination of Hamas fighters and leaders.

When asked about Israel's northern front with Hezbollah, Sa'ar said their is zero intention to initiate or expand on a fight with Hezbollah by any means- and that retuning hostages and ending Hamas is the security cabinet's priority.

"Kidnapping babies, old people, civilians- its' a war crime."

"The day after" the war in Gaza was also heavily discussed. While mentioning it may be too early to discuss the day after, Sa'ar also shared some doubts about the Palestinian Authorities ability to proper lead a future Gaza. "We have to ask realistic questions- if the PA has a difficult time keeping control over its' West Bank territories such as Jenin, how can we expect them to control Gaza?"

Sa'ar mentioned that it is important to include regional partners, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt in the decision making processes of over Gaza's future. "We must create a generation without the poison, the hatred (that this generation in Gaza held).

"They have been more concentrated on their hatred for Israel than building a successful state."

Gideon clarified that it is not a realistic, nor likely solution to rebuild Israeli settlements in the Gaza Strip such as Gush Katif, before Israel pulled out of Gaza. While he personally opposed the pull out as a young politician, it is not part of the security cabinet's objectives.

In his concluding message, the Israeli Security cabinet minister stressed how important unity of Israel, and the Jewish people, is at this time.

"We must fight this with determination, as brothers and sisters."