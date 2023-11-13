Israel blocks pro-Iran Al-Mayadeen TV website over security concerns

Israel after accused the channel's broadcasts and reporters of serving "despicable terror organizations"

In response to what it cites as security concerns, Israel has taken the unprecedented step of blocking web access to Al-Mayadeen TV, a Lebanese satellite channel known for its pro-Iran stance.

Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, announcing the move, stated that emergency measures were approved by the security cabinet to prevent Al-Mayadeen from potentially harming the state's security.

Karhi signed the order to block Al-Mayadeen's internet sites in Israel after accusing the channel's broadcasts and reporters of serving "despicable terror organizations." Defence Minister Yoav Gallant further accused the network of transforming into "a mouthpiece of Hezbollah," alleging that its journalists were supporting terrorism while posing as reporters.

AP Photo/Bilal Hussein Staff members are preparing the newsroom of Al-Mayadeen, in Beirut, Lebanon

Efforts to block the channel itself are complicated by its satellite broadcast, but Israel is reportedly planning to ban Al-Mayadeen reporters from working within the country. Al-Mayadeen's Israeli correspondent has indicated a willingness to abide by the law.

Network chairman Ghassin bin Jiddo asserted that Israel's move was consistent with its "ongoing policy of arrests, silencing people, and cracking down on freedom of the press and freedom of expression." He affirmed Al-Mayadeen's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people despite the blockade.

SANA/AFP Syruan President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview to Lebanese channel al-Mayadeen, in Damascus

The Israeli minister also requested that the ban extend to the West Bank. In response, a Palestinian production company working with Al-Mayadeen in the West Bank announced the termination of its ties with the Lebanese channel.

This action against Al-Mayadeen follows the Israeli communications ministry's recent plan to close Al Jazeera's operations in Israel, citing "evidence" that the Qatari channel was broadcasting content "that harms national security." However, as of now, no measures have been taken against Al Jazeera.