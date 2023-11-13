IDF soldiers pictured with Israeli flag inside Gaza parliament building

The photo comes after a statement from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who says Hamas no longer maintained control over the Gaza Strip

Israel Defense Force (IDF) soldiers of the Golani Brigade have been pictured holding up Israeli flags inside the Palestinian parliament building in Gaza City after conquering the area.

The photo comes after a statement from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who says Hamas no longer maintained control over the Gaza Strip.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724135110784528500 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In a statement, Gallant said,"Hamas has lost control of Gaza - terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases."

Gallant continued, "There is no power of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point. The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, they have no confidence in the government."

This is a developing story