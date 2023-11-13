Prime Minister Netanyahu commends Bedouin GDS fighters in southern Israel

"They are playing with fire," he asserted, vowing that any harm to Israel would be met with much stronger retaliation

In a visit to the desert patrol unit (the Bedouin GDSR) 585 on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commended the fighters for their bravery and emphasized the unity between Jewish and Bedouin commanders.

Standing side by side, they were praised for their commitment to safeguarding the country against what Netanyahu referred to as "savages."

The Prime Minister, accompanied by Deputy Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Nader Idat, received an overview of the unit's activities and engaged with commanders who played crucial roles in the October 7 sector purification battles.

Addressing the soldiers, Netanyahu highlighted their joint purpose in securing victory, stating, "Our partnership is the future of all of us against these savages, simply savages." He expressed trust in their capabilities and acknowledged the determination, composure, and commitment displayed by the fighters.

Netanyahu's remarks extended to the ongoing exchanges of fire in the north, issuing a stern warning to those contemplating expanding attacks against Israeli forces and civilians.

"They are playing with fire," he asserted, vowing that any harm to Israel would be met with much stronger retaliation. The Prime Minister emphasized that the recent demonstrated strength was only a fraction of Israel's capabilities.

"Our main fight is here," Netanyahu declared, reaffirming the commitment to eliminate Hamas and restore security to both the north and the south.