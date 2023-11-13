Hamas has lost control of Gaza, Israeli Defense Minister says

"The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, they have no confidence in the government."

Defense Minister Yoav Galant highlighted the significant progress of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in their ongoing operations in Gaza.

The minister emphasized the precision, lethality, and coordination displayed by the air, sea, and land forces, utilizing accurate intelligence to execute their missions.

Galant stated, "There is no power of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point. The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, they have no confidence in the government."

The Defense Minister expressed confidence in the effectiveness of the IDF's strategy, stating that the forces are advancing and achieving their objectives. He emphasized the success of increased pressure, leading to the elimination of numerous Hamas commanders and terrorists daily. The IDF has reached the center of Gaza City and continues to operate based on strategic considerations.

In response to recent developments, Galant highlighted the intensified efforts against tunnels, aiming to force terrorists out of hiding. He asserted, "This will get the terrorists out of the tunnels, and there either they will be eliminated or they will surrender unconditionally, there is no third option."

"We work according to tasks, we don't have watches, we have goals," declared Galant. "We will achieve our goals, first of all, a complete victory over Hamas and the return of the kidnapped to their homes."