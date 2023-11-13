IDF spokesperson says evidence shows Israeli hostages were held at Al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza

"Our war is against Hamas, they use Palestinians in Gaza as human shields" says IDF Spokesperson

During an English-language press conference, Hagari shared detailed insights into the IDF's operation, revealing the discovery of a Hamas command and control center situated in the basement of Al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza.

The cache of items found in the IDF's search of the hospital included suicide-bomb vests, grenades, AK-47 assault rifles, explosive devices, RPGs, computers, and currency.

Their were also signs indicating the possible use of the hospital to hold hostages—a matter currently under investigation, with ongoing efforts to verify intelligence.

Hagari emphasized that the IDF's actions were specifically targeted against Hamas and not directed at the broader civilian population, especially the vulnerable—namely, the sick, women, and children.

Highlighting the IDF's commitment to safeguarding civilians in conflict zones, Hagari underscored proactive measures to facilitate the safe evacuation of patients from Rantisi Hospital and other medical facilities in northern Gaza.

Concluding the press conference, Hagari reiterated, "Our war is against Hamas, who uses them as human shields."