LIVEBLOG: IDF uncovers terror tunnel shaft in Gaza mosque, Israel offers supplies to Shifa Hospital
Fighting in central Gaza City continues after the IDF conquered Gaza's parliament on Monday, as attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah in the north continue
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated the transfer of incubators for newborns from an Israeli hospital to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, according to an official statement released early Tuesday morning.
The IDF's action is part of an ongoing effort to provide critical assistance to Al-Shifa Hospital. The IDF spokesperson emphasized the importance of distinguishing between civilians and Hamas terrorists in their operations.
“The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists,” stated the IDF spokesperson. “The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.”
Before the offer of incubators, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the army's readiness to assist in evacuating babies from the hospital.
These developments come after the IDF on Monday released footage showing the Hamas terrorists firing from two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers at the entrance of the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City. An IDF tank is said to have been damaged in the attack.
🚨Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near Gaza
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel near Lebanon border
Anti-tank missile attack reported in northern Israel, no casualties reported
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in southern Israeli city of Eilat
Two Israelis lightly wounded, two others treated for shock after Hamas rocket attack on Ashkelon
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Ashkelon and Gaza border communities
IDF announces death in captivity of Corporal Noa Marciano, 19, who was shown in Hamas hostage video
Brazil's Lula says Israel's response in Gaza 'as grave' as Hamas attack
"After the act of terrorism provoked by Hamas, the consequences, the solution of the state of Israel, is as grave as that of Hamas"
IDF intercepts an aerial target near the coast of Acre
Israeli soldiers take over military police headquarters
Israel to reopen humanitarian corridor in Gaza
Today, from 9am to 4pm, Israel will reopen the humanitarian corridor in Gaza through the main Salah a-Din road.
The IDF also announced an additional safe corridor along the beach road, which connects to the main Salah a-Din corridor.
Interception over the sea
IDF confirms it intercepted a suspicious target over the sea off the coast of Acre, in northern Israel. No alert sirens were sounded, according to policy.
IDF continues effort to coordinate transfer of incubators from Israeli Hospital to Shifa Hospital in Gaza
Army statement: "Following the IDF's offer of humanitarian assistance to the director general of the Shifa Hospital, the IDF initiated a humanitarian effort to coordinate transfer of incubators from a hospital in Israel to the Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists. The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators."
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Six Hamas terrorists killed overnight in clashes with IDF in West Bank
IDF uncovers terror tunnel shaft in a mosque
Israeli army statement: "During ground operations, IDF troops uncovered a terror tunnel shaft located in a mosque in the Gaza Strip. Following the guidance of ground troops, IDF fighter jets and helicopters struck a terrorist cell that launched anti-tank missiles at the soldiers.
Over the past day, the IAF struck 200 terror targets, including terrorist operatives, weapon production sites, anti-tank missile launchers and operational command centers.
Overnight, Israeli naval soldiers struck a military camp used by Hamas’ naval forces for training and weapons storage."
Hostage deal reportedly close - U.S. media
Israel and Hamas are reportedly close to finalizing a deal to exchange Palestinian prisoners in Israel for Israeli women and children being held hostage by Hamas in Gaza, according to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius
🚨Rocket alert sounds in Israeli towns near Gaza
U.S. State Department Spokesperson: "We’d like to see all the people who are calling Israel to take steps to protect the hospitals, call Hamas to vacate the hospitals and stop using civilians as human shields."
