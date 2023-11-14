Fighting in central Gaza City continues after the IDF conquered Gaza's parliament on Monday, as attacks from Hamas and Hezbollah in the north continue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated the transfer of incubators for newborns from an Israeli hospital to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, according to an official statement released early Tuesday morning.

The IDF's action is part of an ongoing effort to provide critical assistance to Al-Shifa Hospital. The IDF spokesperson emphasized the importance of distinguishing between civilians and Hamas terrorists in their operations.

“The IDF remains committed to upholding its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas terrorists,” stated the IDF spokesperson. “The IDF is willing to work with any reliable mediating party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.”

IDF Spokesperson IDF infographic showing the Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza being used by enemy combatants.

Before the offer of incubators, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari announced the army's readiness to assist in evacuating babies from the hospital.

These developments come after the IDF on Monday released footage showing the Hamas terrorists firing from two rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launchers at the entrance of the Al-Quds hospital in Gaza City. An IDF tank is said to have been damaged in the attack.

