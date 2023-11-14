What was initially defined as a kidnapping by Hamas on October 7 has now been confirmed as a murder

The body of Vivian Silver, a prominent resident of Kibbutz Beeri, was identified late Monday night, over a month after she was initially reported missing.

Vivian Silver, who held Canadian citizenship, was not just a resident of Beeri but also a leader in the "Women Making Peace" movement. This movement was dedicated to fostering Jewish-Arab partnership and harmony.

Anat Sargosti, a friend of Silver, expressed the loss, stating, "Heavy sorrow and grief. Vivian Silver was murdered in her home in Beeri.

AP Photo/Ariel Schalit An Israeli flag is placed next to a house destroyed by Hamas militants in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023

Only today did they identify her body. A woman of compassion and humanity and an endless, deep and continuous commitment to Jewish-Arab partnership and peace. Yes, peace."

The details surrounding Silver's murder are yet to be revealed, and the community is grappling with the shocking loss of a woman dedicated to building bridges between communities.