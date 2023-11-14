The confrontation escalated as video footage emerged, revealing an explosive device detonating near an Israeli armored bulldozer during the clashes

Overnight clashes between IDF (Israel Defense Forces) forces and Hamas terrorists in the West Bank city of Tulkarm resulted in the deaths of six Hamas members, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry.

Hamas has claimed all six casualties as their fighters.

The confrontation escalated as video footage emerged, revealing an explosive device detonating near an Israeli armored bulldozer during the clashes.

In a statement, the ISD said, "In the activity of the Kafir Brigade in the Tulkarm refugee camp, an armed terrorist squad was eliminated from the air, firing and throwing explosives at our forces.

During the night, the IDF, Shin Bet and MGB forces arrested 20 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria, three of them from the terrorist organization Hamas."