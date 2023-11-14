English
Six Hamas fighters killed in overnight clashes with IDF in West Bank

i24NEWS

The Palestinian city Tulkarm, situated on the western edge of northern West Bank, on July 18, 2018.
Gili Yaari / Flash90The Palestinian city Tulkarm, situated on the western edge of northern West Bank, on July 18, 2018.

Overnight clashes between IDF (Israel Defense Forces) forces and Hamas terrorists in the West Bank city of Tulkarm resulted in the deaths of six Hamas members, as reported by the Palestinian health ministry. 

Hamas has claimed all six casualties as their fighters.

The confrontation escalated as video footage emerged, revealing an explosive device detonating near an Israeli armored bulldozer during the clashes. 

In a statement, the ISD said, "In the activity of the Kafir Brigade in the Tulkarm refugee camp, an armed terrorist squad was eliminated from the air, firing and throwing explosives at our forces.

During the night, the IDF, Shin Bet and MGB forces arrested 20 wanted persons throughout Judea and Samaria, three of them from the terrorist organization Hamas."

