The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have officially confirmed the death of Corporal Noa Marciano, a 19-year-old soldier from Modi'in, who was killed while in Hamas captivity.

Noa, a member of the 414th Battalion in the Border Guard Corps, was kidnapped during the surprise attack by Hamas in Southern Israel on October 7.

Expressing profound condolences, the IDF spokesperson condemned the barbaric actions of Hamas, stating, "Our hearts go out to the Marciano family; their daughter, Noa, was brutally kidnapped by the terrorist organization Hamas." The IDF pledged to continue supporting the Marciano family and all families affected by such abductions.

Efforts are underway, employing both intelligence and operational resources, to secure the return of those abducted, according to the army. The IDF reaffirmed its commitment to utilizing all possible means to ensure the safe return of those held captive.

This confirmation follows the release of a video by the "Al-Qassam Brigades" of Hamas, displaying what was purported to be the body of Noa Marciano. Hamas claimed she was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on November 9th.

However, reports from Palestinian sources on social media conflict with this account, suggesting that Noa may have succumbed to multiple strikes to the head inflicted by her Hamas captors.

The IDF denounced Hamas for its psychological terror tactics, including the dissemination of stolen videos and photos, describing such actions as inhumane and reprehensible.