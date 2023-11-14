859 civilian bodies have been identified, says Israeli Police

Hundreds more are yet to be identified from the Hamas' inflicted Oct. 7 Massacre

The Israel Police announced on Tuesday that the bodies of 859 civilians killed in the war against Hamas have been identified.

The Israeli Police, The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Ministry of Health, the Pathological Institute for Forensic Medicine, and volunteer organizations all have been working on the task to identify bodies since the war's start.

These officers and volunteers have been operating in shifts to identify bodies 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The headquarters for these operations was established hours after the war started.

The process of identifying soldiers is done more quickly thanks to the databases available to the IDF, including DNA samples, fingerprints, and photos of each soldier. But the identification of civilians is much more complex because this data is generally less complete and less accessible. The civilian biometric database in Israel, which is incomplete, does not allow sufficient verification of identity to allow for burial. The army is therefore striving to combine the military and civilian biometric systems in order to enable correct and rapid identification of the dead.

Once an individual's identification is completed, the information is promptly relayed to the "Good News" teams, who, in turn, notify the family members of the successful identification and make preparations for the dignified burial in Israel.