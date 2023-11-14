The IDF provides Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza with incubators for premature babies and respirators

Simultaneously, the IDF continues to guard the safety corridor for Gazans to travel from the northern to the southern part of the region

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) is working with the administration of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza in order to coordinate the transfer of incubators from an Israeli hospital into Gaza.

This, in addition to a previous offer by the Israeli army to provide humanitarian assistance via a phone call with the general director of the hospital in Gaza.

According to an official statement, the IDF is committed to fulfilling its moral and professional responsibilities to distinguish between civilians and Hamas. The Israeli army confirmed its readiness to work with any reliable mediation party to ensure the transfer of the incubators.

Khader Al Zanoun/AFP People stand outside the emergency ward of Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 10, 2023

At the same time, the Israeli army announced that it had opened a safe corridor on Tuesday to encourage residents to flee south of the Gaza Valley to protect themselves from hostilities.

The war in the Gaza Strip continues for the 39th day between Israel and Hamas, which launched a surprise attack on southern Israeli towns, leaving 1,200 dead, more than 5,000 injured, and 239 hostages. The war caused the displacement of about a million residents of northern Gaza towards the south, and a large number of them took refuge in hospitals, while evidence and indications appear of Hamas using these facilities to conduct its war missions.