Following rocket launches from Gaza into central Israel, multiple rockets were intercepted above Tel Aviv.

While the rocket was intercepted, shrapnel and debris fell from the sky, crashing into a car, and injuring at least two people.

MDA medics and paramedics have reported that they are providing medical treatment to a 20-year-old man in serious condition. He was found lying in a public garden, semi-conscious with serious shrapnel wounds in his limbs. He has been transferred to Wolfson Hospital.

Medics then searched the area, and located a 43 year old woman who was walking in the are with shrapnel wounds in her limbs. She was taken on an ambulance, whilst providing medical treatment en route to hospital, in moderate condition.