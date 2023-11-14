New footage: Hamas targeted civilian bomb shelters during Oct. 7 massacre

IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Shapiro saved 7 lives during the incident, fighting off Hamas terrorists. He later died from injuries sustained during the attack

New footage has emerged, shedding light on an incident near the Nova festival in Re'im on October 7 during the Hamas massacre.

The terrorists, shown in CCTV footage, threw grenades into a road-side shelter where partygoers sought refuge from the ongoing rocket attacks.

Amidst the pandemonium, the valor of off-duty IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Aner Elyakim Shapiro came to the forefront.

Shapiro managed to toss back seven grenades, undoubtedly saving lives within the shelter. The eighth grenade proved fatal, mortally wounding Shapiro.

At least seven individuals who had taken refuge in the shelter survived the assault.