Families of hostages march from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem

Dozens of families of Israelis held hostage in Gaza commenced a march on Tuesday from what has now been named 'Hostages Square' outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art.

Their destination: Jerusalem.

The families, driven by the urgency of their plight, aim to reach the capital city by Saturday night, where they plan to demand a meeting with the government's war cabinet.

At a press conference held before the march, Yuval Haran from Kibbutz Be'eri, emotionally shared the ordeal of his family members currently held captive by Hamas. "Seven people from my family are kidnapped in Gaza," he revealed, "including small children. Yael, 3 years old, Naveh, 8, Noam, 12. My mom, who is also a grandmother. All my family is there."

Haran emphasized the time-sensitive nature of the situation, stating, "The kidnapped don't have time, and we don't have time. For 39 days we have been in endless worry, every moment we live in this pain, and we can't sit and wait anymore."

The march, spanning over five days and covering a distance of sixty-three kilometers, will see participants making stops in Be'er Yaakov on Tuesday night, Kibbutz Gezer on Wednesday night, Latrun Junction on Thursday, and Kibbutz Maaleh haChamishah on Friday, where a Shabbat dinner will be hosted. The culmination of the march is planned for Shabbat day in Jerusalem, where a demonstrative gathering is expected.