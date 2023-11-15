IDF notifies families of Yedidya Asher Lev, Omri Yosef David killed fighting in Gaza

53 IDF troops have been killed in the ground operation in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday disclosed names of two more soldiers killed in combat in Gaza: Cpt. Omri Yosef David, 27, and Cpt. Yedidya Asher Lev, 26. Their families have been notified.

Cpt. Omri Yosef David from Karmiel in the north was a deputy company commander in the Negev Brigade’s 9217 Battalion. Cpt. Yedidya Asher Lev from Tal Menashe in the West Bank was a a deputy company commander in the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1724670892867809723 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

This brought the total death toll to 53 soldiers killed in action since the start of the ground operation. 50 of them died in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF also reported four troops seriously wounded: an officer of the 7th Brigade’s 82nd Battalion, a commander of the Combat Engineering Corp’s training base. a soldier of Givati’s Shaked Battalion and a soldier of Nahal’s 932nd Battalion.

The news comes as Israeli military is said to conduct "precise and targeted operation" aimed "to defeat Hamas and perhaps rescue hostages" at the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City.