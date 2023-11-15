LIVEBLOG: Israel approves refueling UNRWA in Gaza; Biden and Netanyahu discuss hostages
The Israel Defense Forces confirms an operation inside Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, opening a corridor for civilians to flee and to bring medical aid
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed an operation inside part of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the largest medical facility in the Strip, targeting the terrorist organization Hamas. The Israelis were opening a corridor for civilians to flee and to allow the transfer of medical equipment, such as incubators for newborns.
American intelligence also confirmed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are using Al-Shifa and other hospitals for military activities and the holding of hostages, according to U.S. National Security Spokesperson, Rear Admiral John Kirby.
U.S President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, a readout said the two "discussed at length ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including many children and a number of Americans."
Troop entry into Al-Shifa hospital 'more of a media challenge than military one'
An Israeli security official stated the Al-Shifa hospital operation would start small, and "expand as necessary," according to Israel's Army Radio Galatz.
"The entry of troops into Shifa is more of a media challenge than a military one," the official told Army Radio.
"The decision - we enter Shifa only if we clearly know where, and what exactly is there, as we did at Rantisi Hospital - only when we knew exactly what was in its basement," the source concluded.
U.S. increases military aid to Israel - report
The U.S. Pentagon increased its military aid being provided to Israel, according to a Bloomberg report. The supply list includes various munitions, vehicles and equipment like night-vision devices.
IDF announces two soldiers, Yedidya Asher Lev and Omri Yosef David, killed in combat inside Gaza
Israel approves the refueling of UNRWA trucks in the Gaza Strip
A spokeswoman for the Coordinator of Government Operations in the Territories COGAT announced Wednesday that UN trucks transporting humanitarian equipment from the Rafah Crossing to the southern Gaza Strip will be refueled.
Biden, Netanyahu discuss 'at length' the efforts to release hostages held by Hamas