LIVEBLOG: Israel approves refueling UNRWA in Gaza; Biden and Netanyahu discuss hostages

The Israel Defense Forces confirms an operation inside Al-Shifa hospital in the Gaza Strip, opening a corridor for civilians to flee and to bring medical aid

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed an operation inside part of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, the largest medical facility in the Strip, targeting the terrorist organization Hamas. The Israelis were opening a corridor for civilians to flee and to allow the transfer of medical equipment, such as incubators for newborns.

American intelligence also confirmed Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) are using Al-Shifa and other hospitals for military activities and the holding of hostages, according to U.S. National Security Spokesperson, Rear Admiral John Kirby.

U.S President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu again, a readout said the two "discussed at length ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including many children and a number of Americans."

