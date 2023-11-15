IDF releases first footage from ongoing operation inside Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital

The Israeli soldiers are seen delivering medical aid to the Gaza Strip's largest medical facility, as other troops sweep for terrorist infrastructure

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) provided on Monday the first footage from its ongoing operation inside Gaza's largest medical complex, Al-Shifa hospital.

"The troops delivered humanitarian aid to the entrance of the hospital," the IDF said in a statement, as other soldiers were conducting searches for Hamas terror infrastructure and weapons.

The IDF reiterated it was a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area in the Shifa Hospital," having reportedly discovered weapons located on site.

The findings indicated terrorists' presence at the medical facility, and at least five Hamas operatives were reportedly killed.

"The IDF encountered explosive devices and terrorist cells, and an engagement began in which terrorists were killed," the Israeli military said in a previous statement.

No Israeli hostages have been found in the medical facility. However, the IDF believes it may gain access to intelligence that would assist locating the abductees.

“We are starting small, and the operation will expand as necessary,” an unnamed Israeli security official told Army Radio. “The entry of troops into Al-Shifa is more of a challenge for media [optics] than operations.”

They added that “the decision was that we enter Al-Shifa only if we know exactly what is there and where it is, as we did at Rantisi Hospital, which was only raided when we knew exactly what was in its basement.”

The IDF's spokesperson Daniel Hagari reiterated: "We have soldiers trained specifically for this situation, and we are only at war with Hamas. We continue to do everything in our power to mitigate the risk to civilians."

The IDF earlier on Tuesday reported delivering medical supplies, incubators for newborns and baby food to the hospital.