Hamas agrees to Qatari-mediated deal to release 50 hostages - report

About a fifth of the hostages abducted from Israel could be part of a deal that would see a 3-day ceasefire and the release of Palestinian detainees

Hamas agreed to release 50 civilian hostages abducted from Israel on October 7, an official briefed on the Qatari mediated negotiations told Reuters.

This could potentially be the largest advancement in the negotiations for the hostages held by the terrorist organization, which has only seen four abductees released.

PIERRE ALBOUY / AFP Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen and the families of the hostages at the European Bureau of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

The deal would include a three-day ceasefire and an undisclosed amount of Palestinian women and youth detained by Israel, as well as an increase of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the official told Reuters.

Hamas agreed to the "general outline" of the deal, but Israel has not, and was still interested in negotiating, the official added.

Furthermore, the deal would require Hamas to hand over a complete list of living civilian hostages held in Gaza. A more comprehensive release, however, was reportedly not on the table.

An Israeli official told Channel 12 that the mediators know that Israel demands a more significant deal. The negotiations in Qatar, coordinated in part by the United States, with many regional parties involved, as well as countries whose citizens were abducted.

It is unclear if the 50 civilian hostages were the same dual citizens that were part of a previous deal attempt coordinated by the Red Cross, in which Hamas demands were reportedly the stalling factor.