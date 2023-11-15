"There is no place in Gaza we will not reach, there is no shelter for the murderers of Hamas," says PM Netanyahu

Netanyahu shared that he had spoken with President Biden who reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to eliminating Hamas and returning hostages

In a visit to the home base of the rescue and training brigade in Zikim, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed unwavering confidence in the capabilities of the fighters and conveyed a resolute message to terrorists in Gaza.

During the visit on Wednesday, Prime Minister Netanyahu received a detailed overview of the heroic battle that unfolded on October 7th at the Zikim base, where the rescue and training brigade engaged in multiple arenas simultaneously.

Colonel Elad Adri and Lieutenant Colonel Dan Harosh, along with the men and women of the brigade, shared stories of bravery, including the sacrifices made by seven fallen fighters.

Prime Minister Netanyahu commended the fighters for their outstanding performance in the face of danger, citing specific instances of valor. He emphasized the spirit of Israeli fighters not only in containment battles but also in ground assaults within Gaza.

Kobi Gideon /L.A.M PM Netanyahu visiting IDF fighters

Reflecting on the progress made in the ongoing conflict, Netanyahu recalled challenges that were initially doubted but eventually overcome. "There is no place in Gaza that we will not reach. There is no hiding, no shelter, no refuge for the murderers of Hamas," asserted the Prime Minister.

Addressing the resilience of the Israeli spirit, Netanyahu recounted the breakthroughs achieved in Gaza, debunking previous skepticism.

"We broke through. We arrived at the outskirts of Gaza City. We entered Shifa. And in this spirit, we say a simple thing – we will eliminate Hamas and return our abductees; these are two sacred missions," declared the Prime Minister.

Kobi Gideon /L.A.M PM Netanyahu with IDF Zikim fighters

Netanyahu also shared that he had spoken with President Biden the previous night, reaffirming their commitment to eliminating Hamas and achieving a complete victory, along with the safe return of abductees. He expressed gratitude to the fighters and conveyed determination, stating,

"We are not giving up. With your help and God's help, we will eliminate Hamas and return our abductees. Thank you very much."