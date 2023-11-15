Spanish PM calls on Israel to end 'indiscriminate killing of Palestinians' in Gaza

Sánchez promised that his new government would “work in Europe and of course in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state”

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Wednesday demanded an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza and called on Israel to put an end to the "indiscriminate killing of Palestinians" during his inauguration speech to the Chamber of Deputies.

He then assured that he plans "to stand with Israel (...) in its response to the terrorist attack (...) in October", but promised that his new government would "work in Europe and of course in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state.”

"Let there be no doubt, we are with Israel in the rejection and responses to the terrorist attack that this country suffered in October” and “we demand the immediate release of the hostages” kidnapped by the Hamas after the October 7 attack, Mr. Sánchez added.

JAVIER SORIANO / AFP Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) and acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labor and Social Economy Yolanda Diaz

“But with equal clarity, we reject the indiscriminate killing of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank,” he said.

The politician also promised that the "first commitment" of his new government would be to "work in Europe and of course in Spain to recognize the Palestinian state".

Sánchez is poised to secure congressional approval for a second term as Spain's prime minister, having garnered the backing of Catalan separatist parties. This support comes in exchange for his agreement to a contentious amnesty for hundreds of individuals connected to the unsuccessful bid for regional independence six years ago.

In 2014, the Spanish Parliament almost unanimously adopted a non-binding resolution calling for recognition of the Palestinian state.