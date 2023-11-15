A video capturing the moment of the blast has circulated on social media, providing a glimpse into the intensity of the operation

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have demolished Hamas's parliament building in Gaza City, days after troops captured the site.

The operation was carried out by the 7th Armored Brigade and Golani Infantry Brigade.

The demolishing comes after Israeli troops took a photo inside Hamas's parliament that went viral.

The military action serves as a strategic move following the capture, aiming to prevent any potential use or symbolism the structure might hold for the militant group.

In accordance with Israel's 27a law IDF's Golani Brigade inside Gaza's parliament building in Gaza City

The demolition represents a decisive step in the ongoing conflict, with the Israeli military taking measures to disrupt and dismantle key infrastructure associated with Hamas in Gaza City.

In a statement, Gallant said,"Hamas has lost control of Gaza - terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases."

Gallant continued, "There is no power of Hamas capable of stopping the IDF. The IDF is advancing to every point. The Hamas organization has lost control of Gaza, terrorists are fleeing south, civilians are looting Hamas bases, they have no confidence in the government."