Sarah Netanyahu confirms an Israeli woman gave birth while in Hamas captivity

Writing to Jill Biden, Sarah Netanyahu confirms that now 32 children and babies are in Hamas captivity

In a heartfelt letter sent to Mrs. Jill Biden, the wife of the U.S. President, Sara Netanyahu, wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has confirmed the birth of an Israeli child in Hamas captivity.

The letter, penned by Mrs. Netanyahu, appeals for urgent action to secure the release of the now 32 Israeli children who have been held captive by Hamas for over a month.

Mrs. Netanyahu begins her letter not just as the wife of the Israeli Prime Minister but, above all, as a mother.

Expressing deep concern for the well-being of the hostages, she paints a picture of the trauma these individuals, especially the children, are enduring.

According to Mrs. Netanyahu, "these young souls not only face the anguish of separation from their families but have also witnessed the brutal murder of their parents and siblings."

Courtesy: Prime Ministers office Letter from Sarah Netanyahu to Jill Biden

The letter details a woman who was kidnapped by Hamas while pregnant.

she gave birth to her baby while in captivity.

Mrs. Netanyahu emphasized the unimaginable circumstances surrounding the childbirth, as the mother endured the delicate state of labor while being held captive by what she described as "killers."

Hamas is now holding a newborn baby, adding an even more distressing dimension to the situation.