LIVEBLOG: War to end once Hamas no longer has capacity to murder Israelis, says Biden

Biden says 'mildly hopeful' on deal to free Hamas-held hostages

Israel renewed its operation at Gaza's largest hospital Thursday, targeting what it maintains is a Hamas command centre concealed in a complex sheltering more than 2,000 civilians.

"Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward," Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, said in a social media post.