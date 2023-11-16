LIVEBLOG: War to end once Hamas no longer has capacity to murder Israelis, says Biden
Biden says 'mildly hopeful' on deal to free Hamas-held hostages
Israel renewed its operation at Gaza's largest hospital Thursday, targeting what it maintains is a Hamas command centre concealed in a complex sheltering more than 2,000 civilians.
"Tonight we conducted a targeted operation into Shifa hospital. We continue to move forward," Major General Yaron Finkelman, the head of Israeli military operations in Gaza, said in a social media post.
On October 7, Hadas Kalderon found out her mom and niece had been killed. Her son, daughter and their dad, her ex-husband, were abducted to Gaza. She shares her ordeal and her thoughts on how to bring back the hostages with i24NEWS
