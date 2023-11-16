IDF's death toll in Gaza up to 54 after 2 more officers killed

Additionally two reservists were seriously wounded, iDF says

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced Capt. Asaf Master and Capt. Kfir Itzhak Franco, both aged 22, as the latest fatalities in the Gaza war. This takes Israel's military death toll since start of ground operation up to 54.

Master, from Kibbutz Bahan in central Israel, a platoon commander in the 401st Brigade’s 601 Battalion (part of the Combat Engineering Corps); Jerusalemite Franco was a platoon commander in the 401st Brigade’s 52nd Battalion.

On Wednsday a reserves officer with the Negev Brigade was seriously wounded during fighting in northern Gaza, and a reserves military member with the Gaza Division was seriously wounded during operational activity in the vicinity of the border fence.