Police commander says the terrorists were en route to carrying out a large-scale attack in Jerusalem when they were stopped at the checkpoint

Palestinian terrorists wounded six Israelis police and soldiers at a checkpoint south of Jerusalem on Thursday. At least one of the casualties was in critical condition.

Soldiers manning the checkpoint returned fire at the terrorists, killing all three.

Security sources told i24NEWS that the "terrorists were very well equipped. It was a planned attack, probably directed by senior terror operatives."

The terrorists were armed with two handguns and an automatic weapon, and police reportedly found more weapons inside the car.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai arrived on the scene for a situational assessment. Police concluded the terrorists were planning a large-scale attack inside Jerusalem, when they were stopped and searched at the checkpoint at the entrance to the Jerusalem tunnels, at which point they opened fire.

Three of the wounded were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, all said to be in their twenties. All three underwent emergency surgery, with one man in life-threatening condition. Two others are in moderate yet stable condition with gunshot wounds in different parts of their bodies.

Three additional casualties with gunshot wounds were taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital, reportedly in light-to-moderate condition. Magen David Adom emergency services identified two others who were treated for anxiety.