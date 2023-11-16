IDF seizes Hamas-controlled Gaza harbor in successful opperation

Soldiers from the 188th Brigade and Shayetet 13 led the operation, gaining control of the strategic location on Thursday morning

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the successful capture of the Gaza harbor previously under the control of Hamas.

Soldiers from the 188th Brigade and Shayetet 13 led the operation, gaining control of the strategic location on Thursday morning.

The operation, involving troops from the Combat Engineering Corps, the Air Force, and additional units, resulted in the destruction of approximately 10 tunnel shafts and several critical Hamas infrastructures. The targeted tunnels, directly connected to the sea, facilitated clandestine maritime infiltrations.

During the operation, a total of 10 terrorists were neutralized in the port area.

The harbor, seemingly a civilian facility, served as a front for Hamas's nefarious activities. It functioned as a training ground for Hamas's naval commando forces, instrumental in planning and executing terror attacks via the sea.

Hamas deceitfully operated within civilian premises, deploying Gaza harbor police vessels to camouflage their malevolent intentions.

IDF forces take control of the harbor in the Gaza Strip

Recent events underscored the critical nature of this operation, with Hamas attempting multiple sea infiltrations following their attack on October 7th.

Notably, on October 24th, a thwarted attempt near the southern Gaza border town of Zikim resulted in the death of at least ten Hamas terrorists as they tried to breach Israel's borders.