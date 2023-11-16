Roger Waters faces 'Israel lobby' hotel boycotts in Argentina and Uruguay

Waters denounced the cancellations as a result of "malicious lies" propagated by what he referred to as "idiots from the Israel lobby"

Renowned musician Roger Waters, former member of Pink Floyd, has found himself embroiled in a new controversy as hotels in Buenos Aires and Montevideo canceled his reservations ahead of scheduled concerts due to accusations of antisemitism.

The cancellations, attributed to lack of space by the establishments, have drawn allegations from Waters, who accuses the "anti-Israeli lobby" of orchestrating the boycott.

In an interview with Argentinian newspaper Pagina 12, Waters denounced the cancellations as a result of "malicious lies" propagated by what he referred to as "idiots from the Israel lobby."

As Waters prepared for concerts in Buenos Aires on November 21 and 22, the musician claimed that hotels in the Argentinian capital and Montevideo, where he is also slated to perform, refused to accommodate him without providing any reasons.

The president of the central committee of Bnei Israel of Uruguay, Robbie Schindler, expressed opposition to Waters' presence in a letter to the Sofitel hotel, urging them not to host the musician.

Anna KURTH / AFP British musician and co-founder of the Pink Floyd band Roger Waters performs on stage at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Schindler condemned Waters, alleging that he utilizes his status as an artist to spread lies and foster hatred toward Israel and Jews.

The situation intensified following Waters' remarks since October 7, where he defended Hamas terrorists in Gaza, asserting that the organization did not commit atrocities such as the alleged killing of infants.

Anna KURTH / AFP British musician and co-founder of the Pink Floyd band Roger Waters performs on stage at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

Waters, known as a vocal anti-Zionist figure, faced a formal complaint filed in Buenos Aires accusing him of "inciting racial hatred and advocating crimes."

The complaint argues that Waters' statements could contribute to the proliferation of antisemitism and incite hatred during his concerts in Argentina.