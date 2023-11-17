Body of Corporal Noa Marciano recovered in structure adjacent to Shifa Hospital

During the surprise attack by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7, the young Israeli soldier was abducted along with over 240 others

After being abducted on October 7 by the terrorist organization Hamas, the body of Corporal Noa Marciano was recovered from a building near the Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Following an identification process, IDF representatives informed Marciano's family that her body was extracted and returned to Israeli territory, reiterating that the family will continue to be supported.

Courtesy the family of Noa Marciano Corporal Noa Marciano

The 19-year-old Marciano was a member of the 414th Battalion in the Border Guard Corps. During the surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, the young Israeli soldier was abducted along with over 240 others.

The Shin Bet internal security agency added that accurate information, from their intelligence gathering efforts, led the forces in the field to the exact location of Marciano's body in the structure adjacent to Al-Shifa Hospital.

The terrorist organization Hamas claimed an airstrike in Gaza killed Marciano, but social media reports from Palestinians indicated that she may have succumbed to multiple strikes to the head inflicted by her captors. The IDF should now be able to conduct a conclusive investigation.

On Thursday evening, the IDF announced that it had recovered another hostage from a structure adjacent to the Al-Shifa Hospital. The 64 year-old Yehudith Weiss was found in a location with military equipment including Kalashnikov rifles and RPGs.

Courtesy by the family Yehudit Weiss (L) and her husband Shmulik.

"The national task before our eyes is to locate the missing and return the abducted persons home," the IDF stated after announcing both body recoveries.

"The national task before our eyes is to locate the missing and return the abducted persons home," the IDF stated after announcing both body recoveries.

"The IDF is operating alongside and in full coordination with the relevant national and security institutions in order to pursue these tasks. We will not cease from the mission until it will be completed," the statement concluded.