Israeli security forces reportedly targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade, eliminating a founding operative and 4 other terrorists

Israeli security forces reportedly operated near the West Bank city of Jenin over night, between Thursday and Friday, eliminating about five terrorists belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and its Jenin Brigade.

Palestinians reported that three people were killed by an Israeli drone attack during the operation, and another seven were arrested, stating that Baha al Lakhloh was killed, a PIJ terrorist and one of the founding members of the Jenin Brigade.

The IDF later confirmed the operation, saying weapons were also seized, and some of the terrorist suspects tried to escape along with an ambulance to a hospital, which has also been a tactic in Gaza.

