LIVEBLOG: IDF seizes weapons, rockets and drones in Gaza; conducts West Bank raid
Israeli security forces reportedly targeted the Palestinian Islamic Jihad's Jenin Brigade, eliminating a founding operative and 4 other terrorists
Israeli security forces reportedly operated near the West Bank city of Jenin over night, between Thursday and Friday, eliminating about five terrorists belonging to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and its Jenin Brigade.
Palestinians reported that three people were killed by an Israeli drone attack during the operation, and another seven were arrested, stating that Baha al Lakhloh was killed, a PIJ terrorist and one of the founding members of the Jenin Brigade.
The IDF later confirmed the operation, saying weapons were also seized, and some of the terrorist suspects tried to escape along with an ambulance to a hospital, which has also been a tactic in Gaza.
IDF calls on residents of Gaza city’s northern & eastern neighborhoods “to evacuate immediately”'
Attempted shooting attack near Hebron, two terrorists neutralized - report
IDF announces additional 'tactical pause' and humanitarian corridor
The IDF called on residents of Gaza city’s northern & eastern neighborhoods “to evacuate immediately” and to travel south of Wadi Gaza through the humanitarian corridor, which was opened on Friday between 10am to 4pm.
The army also announced “a temporary tactical pause” of military activities in the western areas of south Gaza’s Rafah city between 10am and 2pm “for humanitarian purposes."
French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu to visit Israel later on Friday
Israel Police arrest 5 suspects for stealing equipment from Nova music festival in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre
Israeli Electric Company restores power to northern community, following attacks that led to the death one of employee, wounding of others
Israeli security forces confirm arrest raid in West Bank, mapping terrorist house
The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police operated in the West Bank, over night between Thursday and Friday, arresting several suspects, confiscating weapons, and mapped the houses of terrorists that carried out a shooting terror attack.
The Israeli security forces arrested 21 wanted persons throughout the West Bank, six of whom are associated with the terrorist organization Hamas.
IEDs were discovered under and on the sides of road, and an IDF aircraft was used to attack a squad of armed terrorists. In addition, other terror group operatives were neutralized after shooting, according to the statement.
After the heavy firefight, the statement concluded at least five terrorists were killed, six weapons were confiscated and eight wanted persons were arrested.
Terrorists had also attempted to flee in vehicles and ambulances toward a nearby hospital. The Israeli security forces were able to stop the vehicles at the entrance to the hospital and found three M-16 assault rifles.
Security forces thwarted an attack against Israeli embassy in Azerbaijan - report
Azerbaijani security forces foiled an attack planned against the Israeli embassy in Baku. A suspect, apparently of Iranian origin, was arrested while trying to break into the embassy, according to Ynet.
IDF struck terrorist infrastructure throughout Gaza overnight; located rockets, drones at PIJ outpost in the northern Strip
The IDF struck terrorist infrastructure throughout Gaza overnight, between Thursday and Friday. In addition, drones and other military equipment at a PIJ outpost in the northern Gaza Strip.
The terrorist organization Hamas were hiding in the area of a school, the IDF located a stash of weapons on the school grounds after eliminating the terrorists and clearing the area.
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities
Syrian army claims to have intercepted Israeli attack near Damascus area
The Syrian army announced that it intercepted Israeli missiles fired towards its capital area Damascus. According to the announcement, most of the missiles were intercepted but some caused damage. The Israel Defense Force did not comment.
Syrian state television reported earlier that "Syrian air defenses engaged 'enemy targets' near Damascus." The channel also claimed that several missiles fired from the Golan Heights region towards the capital were intercepted.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) group said the strikes targeted sites belonging to the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.
Body of Corporal Noa Marciano recovered in structure adjacent to Shifa Hospital
Rocket alert sirens sound in Gaza border communities, after 15 hours without