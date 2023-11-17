'Imminent agreement' for hostages held in Gaza to include a 3-day ceasefire - report

The Israeli War Cabinet reportedly approves the limited entry of fuel into Gaza under UN supervision for humanitarian purposes

There would be “an imminent agreement” regarding the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, based on a three-day ceasefire, the Saudi ‎Al-Arabiya news channel cited sources familiar with the negotiations.

Part of the agreement was a limited entry of fuel into Gaza with UN supervision, which the Israeli War Cabinet agreed to do on Friday for humanitarian purposes, according to an Israeli political source.

The War Cabinet unanimously approved a joint recommendation of the IDF and the Shin Bet, which would comply with the U.S. request for the entry of two diesel tankers a day for the needs of the UN to support water and sewer infrastructure.

"This action is intended, among other things, to minimally support water, sewage and sanitation systems, in order to prevent the outbreak of epidemics that could spread throughout the entire area," the Israeli political source explained.

(AP Photo/Mohammed Asad) A truck carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip crosses the Rafah border gate in Rafah, Egypt.

At the same time, Egyptian authorities were preparing 10 trucks carrying 150,000 liters of fuel for entry into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, according to Sky News Arabic.

According to the Sky News report, the fuel would be used for UNRWA trucks, humanitarian needs and to power the generators of Gaza’s communications company.

An official briefed on negotiations told Reuters on Wednesday that Hamas had agreed to a “general outline” to release 50 civilian hostages, who were abducted from Israel on October 7, but Israel were still negotiating on the conditions.

The Reuters report also revealed some of the conditions as a three-day ceasefire and the release of an undisclosed amount of Palestinian women and youth detained by Israel, as well as an increase of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

In addition, the terrorist organization Hamas would hand over a complete list of living civilian hostages held in Gaza. On Wednesday, an Israeli official told Channel 12 that the mediators know that Israel demands a more significant deal.

This follows intense negotiations in Qatar, coordinated by the United States, with many regional parties involved, including countries whose citizens were abducted.