British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will visit Israel next week, the Israeli foreign ministry confirmed on Friday. The visit is intended to send the message that London's support for the Jewish state in its war against Hamas terrorists remains unchanged after Cameron's surprise appointment.

Cameron, the ex-prime minister, was brought in from the political cold by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose cabinet reshuffle saw outspoken right-winger Suella Braverman sacked as interior minister.

Cameron spoke on the phone with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said. Cohen thanked Cameron for the British government's support of Israel in its war against the perpetrators of the worst antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust.

Cameron, now 57, resigned in 2016 immediately after losing the Brexit referendum, which he instigated.

Sunak expressed strong backing for Israeli action after the October 7 massacre and visited the Jewish state.