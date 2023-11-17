English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

Death toll from Hamas desert rave massacre updated to 350

i24NEWS

1 min read
Aftermath of the Nova rave massacre
Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90Aftermath of the Nova rave massacre

The trance music festival, which was attended by thousands of young people, was among the jihadists' first targets

Israel on Friday revised upward the death toll from the massacre at the Noval music festival, saying that "at least 350" people were murdered by Hamas terrorists on October 7. 

Video poster

The trance music festival, which was attended by thousands of young people, was among the jihadists' first targets; dozens were taken hostage.

Israeli emergency services earlier said some 260 bodies had been recovered from the site of the festival, but over a month of forensic research led to the toll to be revised.

Video poster

This article received 0 comments