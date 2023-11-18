LIVEBLOG: 25 rockets fired from Lebanon, IDF responds by striking Hezbollah targets
Gaza health officials say 450 patients left behind at hospital after evacuation * IDF clarifies hospital director requested humanitarian transit
Tanzania announced the death of Clemens Felix Matanga, 22, on Friday evening. Matanga was one of two Tanzanian citizens captured by Hamas on October 7.
Additionally, the IDF announced that the military found mortar bombs and weapons in kindergartens and schools in the Gaza Strip.
"IDF soldiers from the Bislah Brigade located dozens of mortar bombs hidden by the Hamas terrorist organization in a kindergarten in the northern Gaza Strip, and forces from the Golani patrol raided the 'Al-Karmel' elementary school, where the forces found weapons hidden by the Hamas terrorist organization.
Hamas-run health ministry says premature babies remain at Al-Shifa hospital
IDF denies requesting Al-Shifa Hospital evacuation
Israel's military spokesperson on Saturday clarified that the IDF did not request the evacuation of Al-Shifa Hospital and emphasized that it was the director of the hospital who requested humanitarian transit to evacuate civilians.
According to the spokesperson, the IDF granted his request.
Hundreds evacuate Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital on foot, Gaza health officials say 450 patients left behind at hospital
25 rockets fired into the Upper Galilee, IDF responds by striking Hezbollah terror targets
Hamas confirms death of senior official and chairman of the Legislative Council, Ahmed Behar
🚨Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel
Israeli forces order Shifa hospital evacuation in 'next hour': AFP
Israeli troops ordered the evacuation of the Al-Shifa hospital "in the next hour" over loudspeakers, an AFP journalist at the scene reported on Saturday morning.
They called the hospital's director, Mohammed Abu Salmiya, to instruct him to ensure "the evacuation of patients, wounded, the displaced and medical staff, and that they should move on foot towards the seafront," he told AFP.
IDF says forces eliminated a number of terrorists in Camp Balata in the city of Nablus, prevented attacks against Israeli citizens
Israel's military on Saturday morning announced, "In a joint operation of the Shin Bet and the IDF tonight in the Balata refugee camp in the Samaria Division, an aircraft attacked a hideout apartment used by terrorists involved in planning terrorist activity against Israeli citizens and military targets in the immediate range.
"Alongside the terrorists who were attacked in the activity, Muhammad Zahed, a resident of the refugee camp, a major terrorist in the city of Nablus, was killed," the IDF continued.
"Zahed was involved in a series of shooting attacks in the area of the city of Nablus and planning military activity."
One of the significant terror attacks he was involved in includes a shooting attack on April 2023 in Jerusalem, which wounded two Israeli civilians.
Zahed took part in the hostile terror activity in the Balata Camp and founded a terrorist cell composed of the camp's youth, which he armed with explosives and weapons for terror activities against IDF soldiers entering the camp.
At least 4 Palestinians reported killed in Israeli strike on West Bank's Nablus
The Palestinian Red Crescent reported Saturday morning that a strike on a building in the Balata refugee camp, near Nablus in the West Bank, resulted in the death of at least four Palestinians.
According to Palestinian sources, this strike was carried out by an Israeli drone targeting the Fatah headquarters in the camp. Israeli news source Haaretz has indicated that four of the deceased were linked to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade of Fatah, based on information from hospital sources.
IDF says intercepted missile from Lebanon
An IDF spokesperson announced on Saturday morning, "Following the initial report regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel, the IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a surface-to-air missile launched from Lebanon toward an IDF UAV.
The sirens sounded due to the launched interceptors, the missile was not identified crossing into Israeli territory."
Fuel enters Gaza as 26 reported killed in Khan Yunis strike
A first consignment of fuel entered Gaza after U.S. pressure on Israel, according to news outlets on Saturday morning, allowing communications to resume in the territory,. Additionally, a hospital director on Saturday said 26 people had been killed in a strike in Khan Yunis.