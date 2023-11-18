Gaza health officials say 450 patients left behind at hospital after evacuation * IDF clarifies hospital director requested humanitarian transit

Tanzania announced the death of Clemens Felix Matanga, 22, on Friday evening. Matanga was one of two Tanzanian citizens captured by Hamas on October 7.

Additionally, the IDF announced that the military found mortar bombs and weapons in kindergartens and schools in the Gaza Strip.

"IDF soldiers from the Bislah Brigade located dozens of mortar bombs hidden by the Hamas terrorist organization in a kindergarten in the northern Gaza Strip, and forces from the Golani patrol raided the 'Al-Karmel' elementary school, where the forces found weapons hidden by the Hamas terrorist organization.

