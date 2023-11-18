Tanzania confirms student abducted by Hamas is dead

'It's with great sadness we confirm the death of Clemence Felix Mtenga,' official statement said, offering no further details

Tanzania has announced the death of one of two nationals taken hostage by Hamas during the October 7 attacks on Israel.

The Israeli government had named two students from Tanzania — 22-year-old Clemence Felix Mtenga and 21-year-old Joshua Loitu Mollel — among some 240 taken to the Gaza Strip.

"It's with great sadness we confirm the death of Clemence Felix Mtenga," a foreign ministry statement said late Friday.

It did not say how Mtenga died.

"We would also like to inform the public that Joshua is still missing as we continue to follow his whereabouts," the ministry said.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas in response to the October 7 attacks which saw the Islamist Palestinian terror group butcher over 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and saw about 240 hostages taken.