IDF finds Hamas weapons inside Gaza school

i24NEWS

A stash of weapons found inside a Gaza school by IDF soldiers
Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit

Israeli troops also found terror instruction manuals inside the building

Footage of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit operating in the Gaza Strip released by the military on Saturday shows troops find stashes of weapons inside a school building.

