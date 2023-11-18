IDF finds Hamas weapons inside Gaza school
Israeli troops also found terror instruction manuals inside the building
Footage of an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) unit operating in the Gaza Strip released by the military on Saturday shows troops find stashes of weapons inside a school building.
