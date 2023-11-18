IDF releases names of six more soldiers who died during fighting in the Gaza Strip

These fallen soldiers bring the Gaza operation to a total of 63

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed six more soldiers fell in battles for the northern Gaza Strip, as Israeli leaders mourn the painful losses for the nation, but maintain the resolve to defeat the terrorist organization Hamas.

The latest casualties were mostly reserve soldiers in the armored division, called in for duty after the Hamas attack on October 7. This brought the total death toll to 25 since the ground operation into Gaza began. Their identities are included below.

-Major David (Dudi) Digmi, 43 years old, Rishon Lezion, paramedic in the Southern Brigade, Gaza Division, fell on 07/11

-Sergeant Shlomo Gurtovnik, 21 years old, from Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, a combat medic in the 46th Battalion, 401st Brigade ('Iron Track Design'), fell in battle in the Gaza Strip

-Capt. Eden Provisor, 21 years old, Malefi Menashe, platoon commander in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Brigade ('Iron Track Design'), fell in battle in the Gaza Strip

-Sgt. Adi Malik Harb, 19 years old, from Beit Jen, a fighter in the Nahal Patrol, the Nahal Brigade, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip

-Sergeant Shachar Fridman, 21 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in the 101st Battalion, Parachute Brigade, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip

-Major Jamal Abbas, 23 years old, from Paki'in, company commander in the 101st Battalion, Parachute Brigade, fell in battle in the Gaza Strip