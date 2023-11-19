LIVEBLOG: IDF reportedly carries out extensive operations in West Bank, strikes in Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces discloses 2 more soldiers fell during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, Captain (res.) Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly
Overnight Saturday to Sunday there were extensive operation conducted by the Israeli security forces in several areas of the West Bank, as well as airstrikes in Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed that two more soldiers fell during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, Captain (res.) Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly, bringing the total casualties of Israeli soldiers to 65 since a ground operation began.
The latest details on the negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after the terrorist organization carried out a brutal massacre in Israel on October 7, included a longer 5-day truce and at least 50 hostages released, according to a report by the Washington Post. The White House, however, denied any such deal was reached.
Rocket alert sirens sound in northern Israel communities
IDF operating at several locations in West Bank, according to Palestinian reports
The IDF were operating throughout the West Bank, near the cities of Ramallah, Jenin, Bethlehem and Nablus, according to a report in the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
Furthermore, the report claimed that two Palestinian men were killed, a 46-year-old named Issam al-Fayed that was shot near the Jenin refugee camp, and a 20-year-old Omar al-Laham was shot during clashes in the Dheisheh refugee camp near Bethlehem.
WHO says a team assessed situation at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza
White House denies report that hostage deal was reached between Israel and Hamas
Negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after the terrorist organization carried out a brutal massacre in Israel on October 7, with a longer 5-day truce and at least 50 hostages released over that period, was agreed upon by both parties, according to the Washington Post.
The White House, however, denied any such deal was reached "yet."
"We have not reached a deal yet, but we continue to work hard to get a deal," the White House National Security Council Spokesperson, Adrienne Watson, posted on X in response to the Washington Post article.