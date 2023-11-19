LIVEBLOG: IDF reportedly carries out extensive operations in West Bank, strikes in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces discloses 2 more soldiers fell during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, Captain (res.) Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly

Overnight Saturday to Sunday there were extensive operation conducted by the Israeli security forces in several areas of the West Bank, as well as airstrikes in Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disclosed that two more soldiers fell during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, Captain (res.) Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airly, bringing the total casualties of Israeli soldiers to 65 since a ground operation began.

The latest details on the negotiations to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, after the terrorist organization carried out a brutal massacre in Israel on October 7, included a longer 5-day truce and at least 50 hostages released, according to a report by the Washington Post. The White House, however, denied any such deal was reached.

