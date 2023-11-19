The fallen soldiers were all serving in the reserves, two of whom were killed in combat in northern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday afternoon announced the names of two more soldiers killed during fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. A third soldier died in an accident.

Master sergeant (res.) Yakir Biton, 34 years old, from Jerusalem, a fighter in Battalion 8717, Brigade 261, fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Rani Tahan, 40 years old, from Kibbutz Sde Nehemia, a soldier in Battalion 8717, Brigade 261, fell in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Major (res.) Chen Yahalom, 35 years old, from Kfar Azar, an officer in the 8159th Battalion of the Artillery Corps.

Their deaths bring the total number of fallen Israeli soldiers to 68 since the ground operation began, 60 of whom were killed in combat inside Gaza.

IDF Spokesperson IDF soldiers Captain Roey Biber, 28 (L); and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airley , 21.

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF released the names of two soldiers killed in the past day, Captain Roey Biber and Sergeant Binyamin Meir Airley , after their families were notified.

Over the weekend, the IDF announced the deaths of six soldiers: Sergeant Shlomo Gortovnik, 21, from Modi'in; Lieutenant Eden Provisor, 21, from Alfei Menashe; Sergeant Adi Malkh Harav, 19, from Beit Jan; Sergeant Shachar Friedman, 21, from Jerusalem; Warrant Officer Jamal Abbas, 23; and Master Sergeant (res.) David (Dudi) Digmi, 43, from Rishon Lezion.