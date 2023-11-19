Israel rebuts report of casualties from friendly fire on October 7
One poorly sourced claim in a Haaretz report spawned a wave of October 7 denialism on social media
The Israel Police on Sunday issued a statement criticizing the sourcing of a claim made in the Hebrew-language Haaretz newspaper that some Israelis may have died from friendly fire on October 7.
The Haaretz report cited a police official as saying that an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) helicopter arriving at the site of the Nova festival may have shot dead some Israeli civilians.
The claim was blown out of propotion and used to make patently false conspitatorial claims regarding Israel executing hundreds of its civilian deaths on October 7.
The police statement specified that its investigation focused solely on police activity rather than the IDF response; therefore it did not contain any reference to “the harm to civilians due to air activity there.”
The statement urged news outlets to “take a responsible approach and only base stories on official sources.”
