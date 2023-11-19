Netanyahu: Holocaust denier Abbas now trafficking in 'proposterous' October 7 denialism

The Palestinian authority issued a statement blaming Israel for the massacre at the Nova music festival

PA President Mahmoud Abbas, who has a history of Holocaust denial, is now trafficking in 'proposterous' October 7 denialism and reversal of truth, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

The strongly worded statement comes on the heels of a press release by the Palestinian authority that blamed Israel for the massacre at the Nova music festival.