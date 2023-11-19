IDF publishes trove of evidence documenting 55-meter Hamas tunnel under Gaza hospital
Latest reports offer ample evidence for IDF's claims that Hamas makes 'cynical use of Gaza's hospitals to hide its terrorist infrastructure'
The Israeli military on Sunday released a pinstakingly detailed report documenting the uncovering of a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex.
"IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said.
The tunnel entrance contains various defense mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole, in an attempt by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering.
The IDF added that the tunnel shaft was discovered under a shed near the hospital, alongside a booby-trapped pickup truck loaded with weapons such as anti-tank missiles, explosives and AK-47 rifles.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari has said he wants to show "the eyes of the world" Hamas is making "cynical uses of Gaza's hospitals to hide its terrorist infrastructure."