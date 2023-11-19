English
IDF publishes trove of evidence documenting 55-meter Hamas tunnel under Gaza hospital

Images documenting the entrace to the tunnel dug by Hamas under the al-Shifa hospital
Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's UnitImages documenting the entrace to the tunnel dug by Hamas under the al-Shifa hospital

Latest reports offer ample evidence for IDF's claims that Hamas makes 'cynical use of Gaza's hospitals to hide its terrorist infrastructure'

The Israeli military on Sunday released a pinstakingly detailed report documenting the uncovering of a tunnel under Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital that stretched 55-metres beneath the complex. 

"IDF troops exposed a 55-meter-long terror tunnel 10 metres deep underneath the Shifa hospital complex," which ran under the hospital and ended at a blast door, an army statement said. 

The tunnel entrance contains various defense mechanisms, such as a blast-proof door and a firing hole, in an attempt by Hamas to block Israeli forces from entering.

The IDF added that the tunnel shaft was discovered under a shed near the hospital, alongside a booby-trapped pickup truck loaded with weapons such as anti-tank missiles, explosives and AK-47 rifles.

IDF Spokesman Daniel Hagari has said he wants to show "the eyes of the world" Hamas is making "cynical uses of Gaza's hospitals to hide its terrorist infrastructure." 

