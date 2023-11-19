IDF unveils footage showing role of Shifa hospital in Oct 7 attack

The bodies of two Israeli hostages murdered by Hamas were found in close proximity to the hospital

Israeli military spokesman on Sunday unveiled surveillance camera footage from Shifa Hospital showing Hamas terrorists bringing a Nepali and Thai citizen abducted from Israel on October 7 to the Gazan medical center.

Further images released by the IDF from security cameras within the hospital show Israeli vehicles captured by Hamas entering the hospital through the main gate on October 7th.

"These findings prove that the Hamas terrorist organization used the Shifa Hospital complex on the day of the massacre as terrorist infrastructure," the military said in a statement.

"These findings add to previous evidence presented regarding Hamas’ use of the hospital area as infrastructure for its terrorist activities in a systematic and ongoing manner."