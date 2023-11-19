IDF releases names of 2 soldiers killed in northern Gaza Strip fighting, Sergeant Yinon Tamir and Staff Sergeant Dvir Barazani

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Monday morning released the names of two soldiers killed in the northern Gaza Strip fighting, Sergeant Yinon Tamir and Staff Sergeant Dvir Barazani.

Overnight there were Palestinian reports that a ceasefire would be implemented Monday or Tuesday, as part of a hostage release deal, but Israel denied reaching such an agreement. The last week has been rife with leaks on a potential deal.

In the early hours of the morning, before dawn, there were rockets launched from Gaza toward southern Israeli areas, as well as Palestinian reports of the IDF operating in both the Strip and the West Bank.

