Overnight there were Palestinian reports that a ceasefire would be implemented Monday or Tuesday, as part of a hostage release deal, but Israel denied reaching such an agreement. The last week has been rife with leaks on a potential deal.
In the early hours of the morning, before dawn, there were rockets launched from Gaza toward southern Israeli areas, as well as Palestinian reports of the IDF operating in both the Strip and the West Bank.
Israeli finance ministry updates War Cabinet on daily cost of war operations
Israel's War Cabinet met with senior Finance Ministry officials, during which the cost of fighting was presented as $268.5 million a day, including reserve soldiers' pay, costs of flight hours and fuel, food and ammunition.
IDF eliminates 3 Hamas terrorist commanders in Gaza
Fighter jets directed by IDF and Shin Bet internal security intelligence, killed three additional company commanders belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas, according to a statement by the Israeli military.
"In addition, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell as they entered a nearby building. As a result of the strike carried out by an IDF aircraft, the terrorists were killed and a weapons depot in which they hid was struck," the statement added.
Mortars fired toward Israel from Lebanon, IDF reportedly responds with artillery
Saudi Arabia says 'international community must stop Israel'
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan spoke out on the war in Gaza, saying that "the international community must take responsibility and stop Israel."
"We call for an immediate ceasefire and for humanitarian aid," the Saudi Foreign Minister said, during a meeting in Beijing involving the head of Chinese diplomacy and his counterparts from several Arab and Muslim countries.
Riyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian diplomatic representative declared, "Our coming to Beijing aims to address the 'barbaric crime' inflicted on the Palestinian people by Israel in Gaza."
U.S. says Palestinian Authority removed its Oct 7 massacre denial from 'website'
A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said a statement by the Palestinian Authority's Foreign Affairs Ministry, which denied the massacre carried out by the terrorist organization Hamas at the Nova music festival on October 7 and blamed Israel instead was removed from its website.
"The statement does not respect the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the terrible terrorist attack carried out by Hamas in October 7. We understand that the Palestinian Authority removed it from their website, and we are glad that the Palestinian Authority has since clarified that this is not their official position," the U.S. National Security Council spokesperson said.
Staff Sergeant Dvir Barazani, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip. He was 20 years old when he was killed.
Sergeant Yanon Tamir, from Pardes Hana-Karkur, was a fighter in the 890th Battalion, the Paratroopers Brigade, and fell in an operational activity in the northern Gaza Strip. He was 20 years old when he was killed.
Japan 'strongly' condemns' Houthis hijacking a cargo ship in the Red Sea
Japan condemned the Houthi hijacking of cargo ship "Galaxy Leader" in the Red Sea, confirming the reports, adding that no Japanese citizens were on board.
The Japanese government appealed to Yemen, as well as Saudi Arabia, Oman and Iran, to act to free the ship and the crew members on board.
French President Emmanuel Macron announces humanitarian aid to Gaza
