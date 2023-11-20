IDF continues engaging Hamas terrorists, killing 3 company commanders in Gaza

Directed by military and Shin Bet internal security intelligence, the fighter jets were able to accurately target the Hamas commanders in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday morning disclosed operational updates on its activities in the northern Gaza Strip, following heavy and costly fighting over the weekend.

Directed by IDF and Shin Bet internal security intelligence, fighter jets eliminated three more company commanders belonging to the terrorist organization Hamas, according to the latest statement from the Israeli military.

"In addition, IDF troops identified a terrorist cell as they entered a nearby building. As a result of the strike carried out by an IDF aircraft, the terrorists were killed and a weapons depot in which they hid was struck," the statement added, saying troops continue "directing aircraft to strike terrorists, terrorist infrastructure, and locating weapons and military equipment."

The IDF on Sunday unveiled surveillance camera footage from Al-Shifa Hospital, obtained through their extensive ground operation. The video showed Hamas terrorists bringing a Nepali and Thai citizen abducted from Israel on October 7 to Gaza's largest medical center.

Further images released by the IDF from security cameras within the hospital showed Israeli vehicles captured by Hamas entering the hospital through the main gate on October 7.

Over the weekend there were also over a dozen IDF soldiers killed in battle, during heavy fighting in the northern Gaza Strip. Their deaths bring the total casualty count to 64, during operational activity inside Gaza