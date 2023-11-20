Israeli security apprehends Hamas terrorists in Rahat: post-infiltration update

Two individuals had managed to evade capture since the October 7 attack, concealing themselves within Rahat

Approximately two weeks ago, Israeli security forces successfully arrested two Gaza terrorists who had infiltrated the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev during the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

The arrest was carried out by the Southern Police infiltration unit, operating under the guidance of the General Security Service.

The two individuals had managed to evade capture since the October 7 attack, concealing themselves within Rahat.

The undercover unit of the Israeli border police, in collaboration with the Shin Bet, successfully located and apprehended the terrorists, who were subsequently transferred for further questioning.

During the October 7 Hamas attack, thousands of terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, posing a significant threat to security. No casualties were reported among Israeli forces during the apprehension of the two terrorists.

AP Hamas terrorists transport a hostage from Kibbutz Kfar Azza to the Gaza Strip on motorcycles, October 7, 2023

As investigations proceed, Israeli authorities will likely glean valuable information from the arrested individuals, contributing to a better understanding of the circumstances surrounding the October 7 attack and potentially preventing future threats.