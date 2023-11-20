The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have clarified that no Israelis were on board the hijacked ship, emphasizing that it is not an Israeli vessel

Houthi rebels, backed by Iran, have released footage of the recent hijacking of a cargo ship in the Red Sea.

The video captures the daring raid on the vessel, showcasing a helicopter landing on the ship adorned with Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Armed fighters are seen rushing out of the helicopter with guns in hand, marking a concerning escalation in the ongoing tensions in the region.

The cargo ship, which embarked on its journey from Turkey en route to India, was staffed by civilians of various nationalities.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office has condemned the incident, labeling it as a "stepping up in Iranian aggression against citizens of the free world."

The association of the hijackers with Iran adds another layer of geopolitical complexity to the situation, as tensions between Iran and Israel have been longstanding and multifaceted.

As the released footage becomes public, the international community will be closely monitoring the situation, assessing the broader implications of this act by the Houthi rebels.